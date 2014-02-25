FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBM appoints Tim Cobbold as chief executive
February 25, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

UBM appoints Tim Cobbold as chief executive

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Media and marketing services company UBM Plc named Tim Cobbold as its chief executive after David Levin said last September he would step down.

Cobbold joins UBM from British currency printer De La Rue , where he was chief executive since 2011.

UBM said last month that Levin, who was due to resign by the end of July, would step down on March 1. Levin joined UBM in 2005 and has rebuilt the group to focus on events and its PR Newswire unit.

The company is set to report its full-year results on Feb. 28.

