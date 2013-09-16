UBM's Chief Executive Levin to stand down

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of business information group UBM, David Levin, said on Monday he would stand down after eight years, during which time he has rebuilt the group to focus on events and its PR Newswire unit.

“I feel that it is the right time to look for my next challenge,” Levin said in a statement.

“I look forward to the future and, in the meantime, it is business as usual.”

UBM said Levin had informed the board that he would stand down by the end of July 2014. A search process would be started by UBM’s chairman Helen Alexander, the company said.