#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Events organiser UBM names finance boss Gray CEO of PR Newswire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - UBM Plc said finance boss Robert Gray would become chief executive of PR Newswire, its service used by companies to publish announcements for clients.

Gray, who joined the events and communications company’s board in 2009, will step down as CFO and director to assume the lead role at PR Newswire on Aug. 1, the company said.

Gray succeeds Ninan Chacko, who will leave PR Newswire to pursue other opportunities after six years at the helm.

Reuters reported in April that UBM was exploring a sale of the service, in a deal that could value the distributor of press releases at more than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based PR Newswire distributes corporate announcements via news agencies such as Thomson Reuters Corp and other digital platforms. For years it has been seen by analysts as non-core to UBM’s main franchise of organising trade events such as the world’s largest fashion convention. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

