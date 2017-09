Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ubm Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Announces merger of PIAG Immobilien and UBM Realitaetenentwicklung

* Merger planned for Q1 of 2015

* Extra-ordinary General Meetings to take place on Jan. 14/15, 2015

* Exchange ratio planned to be at about 37 UBM shares for every 100 PIAG shares held