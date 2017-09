Nov 6 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* 9-month revenue 257.4 million euros versus 158.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated result of 11.3 million euros versus 8.6 million euros year ago

* Plans for FY 2014 revenue and result above previous year's level