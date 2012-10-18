UBM operating profit rises on strong events business

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said adjusted operating profit rose 11 percent so far this year on strong growth in its events business, and reiterated its forecast for the full year.

UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said adjusted operating profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 rose to 141.7 million pounds ($229.08 million) from 127.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 4 percent to 734.6 million pounds. Revenue from UBM’s events business, which contributes 46 percent of overall revenue, rose 13 percent to 338.9 million pounds.

The company said it was on track to meet its full-year underlying growth target of 4 to 5 percent, with a margin higher than 19.3 percent.

The company said its data services business continues to be a drag. It expects to complete a strategic review for this operation that began in July, by the end of the first quarter of 2013.

UBM also said it acquired a 70 percent stake in Turkey’s privately held trade show organiser EFEM and named the joint venture UBM ICC.

UBM’s shares, which have risen 45 percent this year, closed at 722.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

UBM’s company press release distribution business, PR Newswire, competes with Thomson Reuters’ Hugin newswire.