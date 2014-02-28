FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBM full-year profit rises on strong events in second half
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

UBM full-year profit rises on strong events in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Business media and events company UBM Plc reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong performance in its biennial events in the second half of 2013.

The company, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said it expects underlying growth in its core events business this year to be similar to 2013.

Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 160.6 million pounds ($267.74 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 146.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 3.2 percent to 793.9 million pounds.

UBM shares closed at 700 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.