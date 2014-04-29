Exhibitions organiser UBM's 1st-quarter revenue hurt by strong pound

April 29 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser UBM Plc reported a 13.5 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued performance in all its three divisions - events, marketing and PR Newswire.

The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its revenue in currencies other than sterling, said revenue fell to 163 million pounds ($274 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 188.5 million pounds a year earlier.

UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell 16.9 percent to 29.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)