FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exhibitions organiser UBM's 1st-quarter revenue hurt by strong pound
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 29, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Exhibitions organiser UBM's 1st-quarter revenue hurt by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser UBM Plc reported a 13.5 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued performance in all its three divisions - events, marketing and PR Newswire.

The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its revenue in currencies other than sterling, said revenue fell to 163 million pounds ($274 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 188.5 million pounds a year earlier.

UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations fell 16.9 percent to 29.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.