UPDATE 1-UBM profit rises; says may sell data services business

By Abhishek Takle

July 27 (Reuters) - Media and marketing services company UBM Plc said operating profit rose 13 percent in the first half on strong growth at its key events organising business, and that it was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale, of its data services segment.

“We’re going to be evaluating explicitly whether we should recycle the capital from that business into our other fast-growing areas notably events but also around PR Newswire and other activities,” UBM Chief Executive David Levin told Reuters.

Adjusted profit at the data services segment, which provides information sets and data sets to customers, fell nearly 24 percent in the first half. The business contributed 18 percent of UBM’s overall revenue.

Margins at the data services business have been hurt by the transition of print directories to digital formats, which has prompted advertisers to cut back on higher-margin print advertisements.

UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, said a slight delay in revenue at its TechInsights business also hurt margins at the data services business.

“(The data services segment) seems to have had a bit of a wobble this year but I would have thought that they would be better trying to hang onto that and trying to exploit its intellectual property,” Westhouse Securities analyst Roddy Davidson said.

UBM, which also runs company press release distributor PR Newswire, reported an adjusted operating profit of 103.4 million pounds ($162.32 million) for the first half, up from 91.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Operating profit at the company’s events organising business, which contributes two-thirds of the company’s overall operating profit, rose nearly 30 percent.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 508.7 million pounds.

The company also said it was on track to meet its expectations for the full year with revenue at the events business expected to grow 12-14 percent.

Shares in the company, which have gained 27 percent so far this year, were up 6 percent at 644 pence at 1020 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.