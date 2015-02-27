FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Events organiser UBM'S full-year adjusted operating profit falls
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Events organiser UBM'S full-year adjusted operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Communications and events company UBM Plc reported a 3.5 percent fall in full-year adjusted operating profit, hurt by a strong pound and a subdued performance across its divisions.

UBM, owner of PR Newswire, said its adjusted operating profit fell to 179.8 million pounds ($277.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 186.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said in October that it would buy trade show organiser Advanstar Communications, becoming the top events organiser by revenue in the United States.

The British company, which earns more than 85 percent of its revenue in currencies other than the pound, said its revenue fell 6 percent to 746.3 million pounds.

UBM’s operating profit was adjusted to reflect a rights issue of 564.6 million pounds, used to fund the Advanstar deal. ($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.