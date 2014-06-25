FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung says subscription period for its corporate bond starts today and to end on July 2
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung says subscription period for its corporate bond starts today and to end on July 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG : * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says subscription period for its corporate

bond starts today and will end on July 2 * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says bonds have maturity of 5 years, a

denomination of 500 euros and annual coupon of 4.875 pct * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG Says 71.1 mln euros already placed as

part of exchange offer * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says issue price of the bond from 2014 to

2019 is 100 pct * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.