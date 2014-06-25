BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung says subscription period for its corporate bond starts today and to end on July 2

June 25 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG : * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says subscription period for its corporate

bond starts today and will end on July 2 * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says bonds have maturity of 5 years, a

denomination of 500 euros and annual coupon of 4.875 pct * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG Says 71.1 mln euros already placed as

part of exchange offer * UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG says issue price of the bond from 2014 to

2019 is 100 pct * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage