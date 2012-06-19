FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss private bank UBP axes 100 jobs
June 19, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Swiss private bank UBP axes 100 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) said on Tuesday it had cut more than 100 jobs, mostly in Zurich.

The move is part of a planned restructuring following the acquisition of ABN Amro’s Swiss private banking unit.

Reuters reported in November the Geneva-based bank would cut up to 300 jobs following a purchase that was seen as an attempt to shore up its assets after losses and hefty client withdrawals in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. [ ID :nL5E7M34QL]

The bank has also been seeking to recover from the Madoff trading scandal which cost it $500 million as part of a settlement for its role as a so-called feeder fund.

UBP spokesman Jerome Koechlin said the job losses were in operational and IT support functions.

Switzerland’s $2.1 trillion wealth management sector has been consolidating since the financial crisis, as an increase in costs and regulation coupled with lower asset values and pressure on margins force some institutions to trim staff costs.

Other challenges such as a strong Swiss franc, low interest rates a nd an expected fall in asset inflows from western European clients are also endangering banking jobs.

The sector may have to shed up to 15,500 jobs to stay profitable largely due to the decline in European business, the Boston Consulting Group said in a study last month.

Larger rival Julius Baer said in November it would cut 150 jobs while EFG international said in October it would lose 10-15 percent of jobs in the next 18 months to reduce costs and return to profit.

Also in November, Credit Suisse said it would chop about 550 jobs at private banking unit Clariden Leu after saying it would integrate it, bringing to an end the 250-year-old Leu brand. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto in Zurich; Editing by David Hulmes)

