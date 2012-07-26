More deals possible as Swiss bank UBP boosts assets - source

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) could target more acquisitions, a source close to the Swiss private bank said on Thursday, as it seeks to beef up its assets under management.

A stream of withdrawals triggered by the European financial crisis and the bank’s exposure to the Madoff trading scandal had sent assets tumbling from their 2007 peak of 140 billion Swiss francs ($143.38 billion).

Reporting half-year results on Thursday, the bank said that assets under management rose to 76 billion Swiss francs at June 30, from 72 billion at year end, largely thanks to its acquisition of Paris-based hedge funds investor Nexar in February.

The source said the bank would look at other potential targets, though it was currently focused on completing the integration of Nexar and of ABN Amro’s Swiss private banking unit, which it bought last year.

UBP’s net profit was down 34 percent year on year, at 70 million Swiss francs, as weak client trading and foreign exchange losses hit revenues. Costs from the Nexar and ABN Amro acquisitions also drove expenses higher, the bank said.

The source added that UBP’s cost-income ratio, which had risen to 76 percent from 66 percent a year earlier as a result of integration costs from the two buys, was expected to drop to 70 percent by year-end.

More consolidation is expected in Swiss private banking as smaller players wrestle with higher compliance costs resulting from increasing regulation. At the same time they are having to contend with lower income as risk-averse clients trade less and invest in cheaper and simpler instruments than higher-margin products such as hedge funds.

UBP’s listed rival Julius Baer said this week that it had absorbed Bank of China’s Swiss unit as it steps up efforts to tap new business to offset slowing growth in traditional offshore Swiss banking, under attack from foreign tax authorities cracking down on undeclared funds. ($1 = 0.9764 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by David Goodman)