Union Bancaire Privée sees assets rise to 118 bln Sfr in 2016
January 24, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 9 months ago

Union Bancaire Privée sees assets rise to 118 bln Sfr in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Union Bancaire Privée rose by 7.6 percent to 118.3 billion Swiss francs ($118.36 billion) in 2016, the Swiss private bank and asset manager said on Tuesday.

The new assets came mainly from Asia where the Geneva-based bank took on assets from Coutts International, the former international private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland which UBP bought in 2015.

Many Swiss banks, including larger rivals UBS and Credit Suisse, have looked to expand in emerging markets as a clamp-down on tax evasion has eroded Swiss bank secrecy and dampened the country’s appeal as a tax haven.

Net profit for the year rose to 176.4 million francs from 25.2 million the year before. In 2015, earnings were hit by the Coutts International deal and a $188 million settlement with U.S. authorities under a voluntary programme aimed at combating offshore tax evasion which allowed banks to resolve potential criminal charges.

($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

