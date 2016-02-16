Knight Vinke abandons bid to shake up UBS, sells shares - paper

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Knight Vinke has abandoned its bid to convince Swiss bank UBS to change its strategy and sold a roughly 1 percent stake in December, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesman.

The Knight Vinke spokesman told the newspaper that its sale of UBS shares “resulted in a substantial profit for our investors,” Handelsblatt reported.

A phone call to Knight Vinke’s Zurich office was not answered on Tuesday evening.

Since May 2013, the newspaper reported, Knight Vinke used letters and newspaper advertisements to try to pressure UBS to split its investment banking business from its wealth management business.

UBS contended that the two businesses work closely together, bringing benefits to both.

Knight argued that UBS would create more value for investors after a separation.

Other investors never publicly joined Knight Vinke in its campaign for change at UBS.

Knight Vinke’s stake in UBS was below the threshold that required it to be declared publicly under Swiss securities law.

A UBS spokesman said on Tuesday there was no concrete sign Knight Vinke was a large shareholder.

“Obviously the arguments of Knight Vinke never really resonated,” the spokesman said. “We never changed our risk profile at the investment bank and our investors understand that.” (Reporting by John Miller, Oliver Hirt; editing by Adrian Croft)