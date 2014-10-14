Jury selection begins in Florida trial of UBS banker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Tuesday in the trial of a former high-ranking UBS bank executive, who is charged in South Florida with helping thousands of Americans avoid paying taxes by concealing up to $20 billion in secret Swiss bank accounts.

Raoul Weil, 54, was the third-highest ranked executive at the Zurich-based wealth management giant and was charged by U.S. authorities in 2008. An international arrest warrant was issued in 2009.

Weil was arrested in October 2013 while on vacation with his wife at an upscale hotel in the northern Italian city of Bologna. He pleaded pleaded not guilty last year after being extradited to the United States.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

Attorneys were screening about 60 potential jurors for the trial, expected to last about four weeks. Weil looked upbeat in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, where his wife, members of the European media and international lawyers also were in attendance.

The United States in recent years has stepped up its pursuit of Swiss banks for their role in aiding tax evasion and has increasingly pressured individual bankers.

Authorities are also examining whether 14 Swiss banks had roles in helping potentially tens of thousands of Americans avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes.

Weil headed the bank’s worldwide private banking and is believed to have the names of some of the world’s wealthiest families who held Swiss bank accounts. Nevertheless, he has not reached a deal with federal prosecutors as has happened in previous whistleblower cases.

The government likely was not willing to offer a favorable plea agreement to Weil, said David Weinstein, a former U.S. prosecutor who is now a partner at Miami law firm Clarke Silverglate. He is not involved in Weil’s case.

“They still want to send a strong message to foreign banks,” he added. (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart in Zurich; Editing by David Adams, Letitia Stein and Matthew Lewis)