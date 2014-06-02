FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS investigated in Belgium for money laundering - prosecutors
June 2, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

UBS investigated in Belgium for money laundering - prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Bank UBS is being investigated in Belgium for suspected money laundering, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.

A judge had launched the investigation, which may or may not lead to criminal charges and a trial.

“Nobody has been charged yet but an investigation into money laundering and organised crime has been started,” a spokeswoman for Brussels prosecutors said without elaborating.

UBS said it was not aware of the investigation and could not comment.

The Swiss bank offers wealth management services in Belgium with offices in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Katharina Bart in Zurich, editing by Louise Heavens)

