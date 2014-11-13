FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Puilaetco Dewaay agrees to buy UBS Belgium
November 13, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Puilaetco Dewaay agrees to buy UBS Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian private bank Puilaetco Dewaay said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the UBS Belgium, the Belgian operations of Swiss bank UBS, for an undisclosed sum.

UBS Belgium manages more than 3 billion euros ($3.74 billion) in assets and employs 60 staff, including 20 private bankers, Puilaetco Dewaay said.

The Belgian group said it expects the deal, which would swell its asset under management to 10 billion euros, to close in the first half of 2015. (1 US dollar = 0.8020 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

