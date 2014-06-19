FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 19, 2014

UBS says is collaborating with Belgian authorities in tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - UBS said it was fully collaborating with Belgian authorities in an investigation into alleged tax fraud by the Swiss bank’s unit.

Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday that the head of UBS Belgium had been detained for questioning in connection with the investigation.

“UBS is fully collaborating with the Belgium authorities,” a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement.

“UBS conducts its business in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations. UBS does not tolerate any activities intended to help its clients circumvent their tax obligations,” UBS said. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
