FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS names new global head of cash equities, reshuffles Australia team
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

UBS names new global head of cash equities, reshuffles Australia team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - UBS AG named Gary Head as its new global head of cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the Swiss bank’s management in that country, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Head will relocate to London and be replaced in Australia by Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of Australian equities, according to the memo.

The announcement follow Monday’s news that Matt Hanning will take over UBS’s top investment banking job in the Asia-Pacific region from Matthew Grounds, who will become the bank’s chief executive for Australasia.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.