FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says has taken steps to incorporate HKMA recommendations
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

UBS says has taken steps to incorporate HKMA recommendations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Friday it has taken the appropriate steps to incorporate the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s suggested improvements to its operations.

UBS issued the statement after the HKMA said it has found material weaknesses in the Swiss bank’s internal controls and governance in the submission process, following a probe into Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor) fixing.

“We are pleased that the investigation of the HKMA returned the same results as our own internal investigation - no collusion among banks and no noticeable impact on the fixing of Hibor from any conduct occurring during the period in question,” UBS said in the statement.

UBS also said it has not been part of the fixing panel for the Hibor since 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.