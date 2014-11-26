FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says more than 90 pct of shares tendered into share exchange
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says more than 90 pct of shares tendered into share exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, said on Wednesday 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

The additional acceptance period is expected to begin on Nov. 26 and will expire on Dec. 10, UBS said.

UBS launched the share-for-share exchange in September. It has said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.