UBS names Haefele as investment chief to replace Friedman
June 2, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

UBS names Haefele as investment chief to replace Friedman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - UBS named Mark Haefele Chief Investment Officer of its flagship private bank, replacing Alexander Friedman who is leaving the Swiss bank.

“UBS plans to further invest in the Chief Investment Office with a particular focus on expanding its capabilities in the emerging markets and Asian geographies as well as in its alternative investing and values-based investing offerings,” the Zurich-based lender said in a statement.

Haefele previously reported to Friedman, who joined UBS in 2011 and developed a unified investing view for the Swiss bank’s wealthy clients. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

