Ex-UBS trader seeks dismissal of U.S. case over Libor scheme

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A former UBS AG trader charged as part of a U.S. investigation in Libor rate manipulation on Thursday sought to dismiss the case, setting up the first public showdown over the government’s sprawling probe.

Roger Darin, a Swiss citizen, argued in a motion filed in New York federal court that a case the U.S. Justice Department filed against him in 2012 marked an “unprecedented attempt to expand the extraterritorial reach of the United States criminal law.”

Darin’s lawyers said the only connection between his alleged conduct and the United States was the fact that the financial benchmark was published by third-parties in America, “along with virtually every other country in the world.”

“If the U.S. government can charge Roger Darin in this case, it can sweep up foreign nationals anywhere in the world based on nothing more than a claim that the U.S. is among the nations affected,” Darin’s lawyers wrote.

A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Libor, which is calculated based on submissions for a panel of banks, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions, and is used to set interest rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.

U.S. and European regulators have been probing whether banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading positions. Nine people, including Darin, have been charged by the Justice Department.

Darin’s motion marked the first activity in his case since the Justice Department filed a complaint in December 2012 against him and Tom Hayes, a British citizen who worked as a senior yen swaps trader for UBS in Tokyo.

The case was filed as a Japanese subsidiary of UBS pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of a $1.5 billion accord resolving Libor probes by regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Prosecutors said Darin, who while at UBS worked in Singapore, Tokyo and Zurich, was primarily focused on trading yen-dominated short-term interest rate derivative products.

The complaint said Darin conspired with Hayes to commit wire fraud by agreeing to submit yen Libor opinions to benefit Hayes’ positions.

Darin has never appeared in U.S. court, and Switzerland does not extradite its citizens. In court papers, his lawyers said he was seeking the case’s dismissal as he had been “waiting more than 18 months with his life on hold.”

Hayes, who was also charged with wire fraud and a price fixing violation, faces separate charges stemming from the rate-rigging probe in the United Kingdom, where he has pleaded not guilty. His U.K. trial is scheduled in January.

The case is U.S. v. Hayes, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-mj-03229. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)