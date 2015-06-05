MOVES-UBS hires former JPMorgan Africa head to lead S. African unit

June 5 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS AG appointed Brian Smith, former co-head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s African arm, as the country head of South Africa and head of investment banking for Sub-Saharan Africa, according to an internal memo.

Smith replaces Sean Bennett, who is leaving UBS after 17 years with the company. He will take over from September.

During his time at JPMorgan, Smith oversaw all of the bank’s operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, including investment banking, corporate banking, transaction services, trade, markets, equities, investor services and asset management.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)