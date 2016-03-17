MOVES-UBS hires two bankers for Latin American group -memo

(Adds details from memo)

March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group AG has hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel Bassan to be part of its Latin American business, according to an internal memo sent on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

Martinez, a managing director who will become the head of Latin American mergers and acquisitions based in New York, joined in February after 20 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bear Stearns. He had been a member of JPMorgan’s LatAm corporate and investment bank management committee, and was responsible for the region’s real estate, lodging and power and utilities sectors.

Martinez will work closely with the heads of Latin American Corporate Client Solutions division, André Laloni, based in Brazil, and Emilio Mahuad in Mexico, according to the memo, which was signed by UBS’ Ros Stephenson.

Bassan, who is based in Sao Paulo, joins from Credit Suisse Group AG where he was a managing director responsible for technology, media and telecommunications, financial sponsors, education and real estate. Before Credit Suisse, he worked at BTG Pactual. He will help boost UBS’ local coverage of Brazilian companies. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)