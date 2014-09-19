FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS Investment Bank says Thorsten Pauli to take additional role
#Market News
September 19, 2014

MOVES-UBS Investment Bank says Thorsten Pauli to take additional role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s investment bank said Thorsten Pauli, who currently runs the company’s Swiss equity capital markets, will take on an additional role in wealth management.

Pauli will join the ultra high net worth institutional solutions group, effective immediately.

He has worked for UBS Investment Bank for about 15 years.

Pauli will report to Gianluca Gera, head of institutional solutions group, and will become a member of ISG’s management committee.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore

