FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UBS to charge large companies for Swiss deposits
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 27, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-UBS to charge large companies for Swiss deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further details)

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - UBS said on Tuesday it had introduced a charge on deposits for certain large account balances in Switzerland, in a move which follows the surprise jump in the Swiss franc’s exchange rate earlier this month.

The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on Jan. 15 by removing a three-year-old cap on the franc’s value against the euro and announcing even lower negative interest and Swiss bank-to-bank Libor lending rates.

“These extraordinary market conditions, coupled with increased regulatory requirements in relation to banks’ liquidity obligations, have resulted in UBS introducing an individual deposit charge for large account balances held by corporate and institutional clients as well as by legal entities,” a spokeswoman for UBS said in an emailed statement.

UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, had said last week it did not suffer any overall losses in its trading business after the SNB’s decision to abandon the currency cap.

A side-effect of new financial regulation aimed at making banks safer means lenders now have to classify some large corporate depositors, traditionally more mobile than small retail customers, as higher risk.

That also means banks can only invest those corporate funds in very liquid assets that restrict them from making much in the way of commission.

Cross-town rival Credit Suisse said earlier this month it planned to start charging institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.