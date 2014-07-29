UBS says cooperating with U.S. inquiries about dark pools

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday became the latest bank to say it is cooperating with inquiries about alternative trading system, also known as “dark pools”, from various American regulators.

The Swiss bank said in its second-quarter report that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Attorney General, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, had made inquiries.

The bank also said it is among dozens of defendants named in putative class actions pending in New York federal court over dark pool trading.

Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in dark pools, said last week the bank was working with regulators to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)