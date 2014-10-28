FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it had not reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust or criminal divisions in connection with alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets.

In its quarterly report, the Zurich-based bank said it had agreed with antitrust and criminal divisions to extend a non-prosecution agreement governing its 2012 settlement over rigging benchmark interest rates by one year, to December 2015, in relation to the forex pribe.

UBS also said it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.90 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to the forex investigation. [ID:nZ8N0OR00U (1 US dollar = 0.9495 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.