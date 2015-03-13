FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS raises litigation, lowers reported Q4 net profit
March 13, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

UBS raises litigation, lowers reported Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Friday it had revised fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders down by 105 million Swiss francs ($104.31 million), primarily because it increased legal reserves to 3.05 billion francs.

“The principal change arose due to an increase in charges for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters of 134 million francs,” Switzerland’s biggest bank wrote in its 2014 full-year report.

UBS also said it paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 11.16 million francs for 2014, up from 10.73 million francs in 2013.

$1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Perry

