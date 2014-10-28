FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS charges 1.8 bln Sfr against quarterly profit amid FX probe
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

UBS charges 1.8 bln Sfr against quarterly profit amid FX probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to a investigation that it and other banks rigged foreign exchange rates.

Even including the charge, UBS posted a 32 percent rise in profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, due largely to a gain of 1.3 billion francs in the latest quarter from slightly adjusting how it accounts for deferred tax assets.

Authorities from around the world are investigating allegations that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency market, the world’s biggest and least regulated.

UBS stressed that the bank’s business had done well in the quarter despite the legal charges.

“At the same time, we are actively addressing our litigation and regulatory matters,” Sergio Ermotti, CEO of the Zurich-based bank, said in a statement.

Last month, UBS said it was holding talks to settle allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates, but gave no details.

The bank said third-quarter net profit was 762 million francs, exceeding the 737 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9496 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

