UBS CEO open to private banking buys, current prices a deterrent

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of UBS on Tuesday said the Swiss bank was open to private banking acquisitions but described current prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals.

“It would be inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and acquisitions),” UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call with analysts and reporters.

“But I see the current prices of assets as being quite deterrent for us to be active in M&A. We are focusing on executing our own strategy successfully.”

Earlier on Tuesday, UBS posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly five years.