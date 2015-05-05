FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS CEO open to private banking buys, current prices a deterrent
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

UBS CEO open to private banking buys, current prices a deterrent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The head of UBS on Tuesday said the Swiss bank was open to private banking acquisitions but described current prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals.

“It would be inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and acquisitions),” UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call with analysts and reporters.

“But I see the current prices of assets as being quite deterrent for us to be active in M&A. We are focusing on executing our own strategy successfully.”

Earlier on Tuesday, UBS posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly five years.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
