#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

UBS says just over 90 pct of shares tendered into exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, said on Friday 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

The Zurich-based bank said last week 86.55 percent of shares had been tendered into the share-for-share exchange offer, and that it had reduced the minimum percentage of shares that must be tendered in the initial acceptance period from 90 percent to 66.67 percent.

The bank expects to start the additional acceptance period of the exchange offer on Nov. 26.

UBS launched the share-swap programme in September. It has previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
