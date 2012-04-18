FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS co-head of U.S. M&A resigns-source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

UBS co-head of U.S. M&A resigns-source

Nadia Damouni

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s co-head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions, Ehren Stenzler, resigned from the Swiss bank on Wednesday, according to a source close to the matter.

Stenzler’s departure comes a day after the resignation of the bank’s head of Americas investment banking, Aryeh Bourkoff, to whom Stenzler reported.

The two are likely to work together on future ventures, said the source.

Last June, Stenzler, a 10-year UBS veteran, was promoted to joint deputy head with Marc-Anthony Hourihan. Stenzler formerly led the technology, media and telecommunications M&A team.

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment. (Reporting By Nadia Damouni, additional reporting by Mike Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.