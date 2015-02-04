FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. launches new tax evasion probe into UBS -Wall Street Journal
February 4, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. launches new tax evasion probe into UBS -Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors have launched a new probe into whether Swiss bank UBS AG helped Americans evade taxes through investments banned in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the investigation.

UBS, which paid $780 million in 2009 to settle a separate Justice Department tax-evasion probe, is now under investigation for allegedly helping wealthy clients hide assets through so-called bearer securities, the paper said.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney

