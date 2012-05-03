UPDATE 4-UBS latest to feel shareholder heat on pay

* 37 percent reject top pay packages

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - UBS joined the lineup of major banks mauled by shareholders for handing out lavish pay packages, in an echo of recent protests at Credit Suisse and Barclays.

Against a backdrop of sub-par 2011 profit and a $2 billion rogue trading scandal, more than one third of the Swiss bank’s shareholders on Thursday rejected its pay plans, including a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.4 million) signing-on fee for incoming chairman and former Bundesbank head Axel Weber.

Shareholders also only narrowly approved management’s overall performance last year, reflecting anger over the trading scandal.

Last week, nearly one third of Credit Suisse and Barclays investors opposed pay deals for top executives while British insurer Aviva also faced an investor backlash on Thursday.

The UBS vote sets the tone for Weber, who was backed by 98.8 percent of shareholders and who pledged to stay the course with UBS’s strategy as it scales back its risky investment bank, which suffered huge losses in the credit crunch, to focus on private banking.

He also pledged to make a priority of speaking to investor and shareholder groups which marshalled shareholder opposition to his pay package.

Public anger at risk-taking and multi-billion dollar bank pay deals blamed for global economic woes is now finding a voice among an increasing number of investor organisations.

Swiss shareholder groups Ethos and Actares urged shareholders to vote down what they saw as excessive pay packages at UBS and drew support from far larger numbers than is common in Switzerland, where vocal criticism of companies is usually limited to small retail shareholders.

“The UBS remuneration system should be amended, in particular, the variable remuneration should be limited and tied to the base salary,” Ethos director Dominique Biedermann said after the meeting which supported the bank’s remuneration report by a margin of 60 percent to 37 percent.

UBS shareholders also blocked the bank from increasing conditional capital, a contingency it requests to fulfil stock-based pay for staff.

Evidence of a recovery at UBS’s flagship private bank and a 4 percent rise in the stock price on Wednesday may have staved off some shareholder anger.

But UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger was forced to defend Weber’s signing-on fee, saying it rewarded the former central banker’s wish to make a long-term commitment to the Swiss bank.

Villiger told shareholders UBS is paying Andrea Orcel, who will co-run the investment bank from July 1, an undisclosed sum for relinquishing awards from former employer Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but said he would not be paid a guarantee or welcome bonus.

“Yes, he earns a lot but he must also deliver,” Villiger said in response to a question from retail shareholder Brigitta Moser-Harder, who owns nearly 600 UBS shares worth around 7,000 Swiss francs ($7,700).

Orcel, U.S. brokerage head Robert McCann, Weber and Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti were the top executives most often criticised by many of 3,400 shareholders present.

“Big banker pay hasn’t been tamed at all. It’s as though UBS hasn’t learned any lessons at all from the past crises,” Moser-Harder said.

Villiger defended McCann and Ermotti, saying the U.S. head had turned a “problem child” into a profitable unit. With 9.2 million Swiss francs, McCann is UBS’s top earner. The details of Orcel’s pay package with UBS have not been made public.

SENDING A SIGNAL

Ethos, influential because it makes recommendations for Swiss pension funds, is particularly incensed over Weber’s deal.

UBS, which ended 2011 with roughly 200 more employees on the year, cut its bonus pool by 40 percent to 2.57 billion Swiss francs. Investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter agreed to forgo his 2011 bonus after the $2 billion trading scandal. As a result, UBS does not have to reveal Kengeter’s pay.

UBS CEO Ermotti earned 6.4 million Swiss francs last year, which compares with Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan, who saw his pay more than halved to 5.8 million francs amid a 41 percent tumble in the bank’s stock.

UBS shareholders only backed a so-called discharge of management for their 2011 performance with a thin majority of 52.84 percent, reflecting anger over the unauthorised trading losses.

The discharge means the firm and shareholders who voted for it lose the option of taking legal action against those who were in charge for that particular business year.

UBS has accused former London-based trader Kweku Adoboli of unauthorised deals that cost the bank $2.3 billion. Adoboli denies the accusations.