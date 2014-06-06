FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS hires former C.Suisse banker Carragher for Americas role
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

UBS hires former C.Suisse banker Carragher for Americas role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said it has hired former Credit Suisse banker Neil Carragher as vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the Americas.

Carragher specialises in advising banks and will join in the autumn, UBS said in a memo to staff.

He has 25 years’ experience in the industry, most recently as vice chairman of financial institutions and co-head of financials in the Americas at Credit Suisse, specialising in banks coverage, the memo said.

Carragher had previously spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley , the memo added. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.