FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says Novelli rejoins as chairman of global M&A
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

UBS says Novelli rejoins as chairman of global M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - UBS said Piero Novelli had rejoined the Swiss bank as chairman of global mergers and acquisitions, according to a memo to staff on Monday.

Novelli left Japanese bank Nomura last year, where he was global co-head of M&A, after joining it from UBS in January 2011. He was global head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2008/09, after joining from Merrill Lynch, where he was head of European M&A.

Novelli will report to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel with the task of strengthening UBS’s advisory practice and ensuring greater global connectivity, the memo said. It said his clients in the past have included Repsol, Enel, Renault, Siemens, GM, Ford and Cisco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.