FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-UBS hires adviser team from BofA Merrill Lynch
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS hires adviser team from BofA Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas unit said Tuesday that it hired a team of two financial advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for one of its Texas offices.

Jay Arbetter and Jason Taraszki joined the firm’s office in Addison, Texas, on Dec. 2. They managed $275 million in client assets and had annual revenue production of $2.04 million at their previous firm.

Arbetter worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 28 years, while Taraszki worked at the firm for 13 years, regulatory filings show. UBS has 25 offices in Texas, company spokesman Gregg Rosenberg said.

Arbetter and Taraszki were not immediately available for comment. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the departures but declined further comment.

Client service associates Victoria Stoker and Amanda Edwards, also from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined the team at UBS.

UBS hired seven advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for three of its California offices on Oct. 29, UBS said last month. Those advisers managed a total of $1.8 billion in client assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.