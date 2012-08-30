FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS rehires Sotorp as head of asset management for Asia Pacific
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UBS rehires Sotorp as head of asset management for Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kai Sotorp, who left UBS Global Asset Management last year, is returning to the Swiss bank’s unit as head of Asia Pacific from next month.

Hong Kong-based UBS spokesman Mark Panday said Sotorp will join the firm on Sept. 3 and report to John Fraser, chairman and chief executive of UBS Global Asset Management.

Sotorp held the same position for UBS between 2002 and 2004 and was head of the Americas between 2004 and 2010. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.