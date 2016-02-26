FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brussels judge charges UBS with money laundering and tax fraud
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Brussels judge charges UBS with money laundering and tax fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Belgian judge has charged Swiss bank UBS with money laundering and serious and organised fiscal fraud, Brussels prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

“The Swiss bank is suspected of having directly, and not via its Belgian subsidiary, approached Belgian client to convince them to set up constructions aimed at evading taxes,” Brussels prosecutors said in a statement.

In 2014, Belgian police carried out raids at the bank and at the homes of a client and of UBS Belgium chief executive Marcel Bruehwiler.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.