ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - UBS paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 6.4 million Swiss francs in 2011, according to pay details revealed in the Swiss bank’s annual report on Thursday.

Ermotti joined UBS in April and was thrust into the CEO role in September, after former CEO Oswald Gruebel stepped down as a result of the trading scandal. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)