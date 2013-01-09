FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBS says everyone involved in Libor rigging appropriately dealt with
January 9, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-UBS says everyone involved in Libor rigging appropriately dealt with

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - UBS AG executives tell UK lawmakers: * Investment bank CEO orcel says bank believes everyone involved in libor

scandal has been appropriately dealt with * Investment bank CEO orcel says UBS at industry forefront for proportion of

pay that is deferred or can be clawed back * Compliance boss Williams says actions of former yen trader hayes were

“reprehensible” and “we are all disgusted by it” * Compliance boss Williams says there was no pay or bonus for hayes that could

be clawed back after he left bank

