UBS finds deep pockets for riskiest CoCo yet

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - UBS has uncovered deep pockets of demand for the riskiest CoCo structure yet after investors shrugged off warnings about the impact on profit of the surging Swiss franc and negative interest rates this week.

The Swiss lender will price over USD3.4bn-equivalent of AT1 later on Friday, USD1.15bn of which are bonds that can be totally written off if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

High-trigger total-loss CoCos have been issued before - by Barclays and Credit Agricole - but those were less subordinated Tier 2 capital.

This riskiest tranche will allow UBS to free up some equity. Under Swiss rules aimed at ending too big to fail, the bank can hold 3% of its risk-weighted assets in high-trigger CoCo bonds instead of equity.

UBS was badly hit during the financial crisis but has turned things around in recent years. The bank reported a 13.4% fully applied Basel 3 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of last year, among the highest among large global banks.

UBS is also selling two lower-trigger bonds, for USD1.15bn and EUR1bn, which can be written off permanently if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. It is the first time that a bank has sold low-trigger bonds alongside high-trigger ones.

These AT1s not only help the bank meet low-trigger loss absorbing capital requirements but also help boost its leverage ratio.

STRONG RESPONSE

The strong response to the deal comes after a week of heavy supply in the bank capital market and amid expectations of more deals to come.

Demand across the three tranches reached over USD15bn-equivalent, allowing UBS to revise pricing tighter.

Guidance on the dollar perpetual non-call five high-trigger deal moved from 7.25% area to 7.125% on books over USD4.5bn.

Guidance on the low-trigger USD1.15bn perpetual non-call 10-year tranche was revised from 7.125% area to 7% on books over USD5.25bn.

Meanwhile, the EUR1bn perpetual non-call seven will price at 5.75%, tighter than guidance of 5.875% to 6% on books over EUR4.7bn. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)