A New York state judge has thrown out a fraud case against UBS AG over a failed $500 million investment in a Chinese securities firm, ruling the court lacked jurisdiction over the Swiss bank.

In a decision filed on Thursday, Justice Eileen Bransten of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan granted UBS's motion to dismiss the case by ACE Decade Holdings Limited, an investment vehicle that incurred the loss.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hvjsWI