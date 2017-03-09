VADUZ, March 9 Banks need to cooperate more to
boost efficiency in areas where they do not need to provide
services themselves, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti
said on Thursday, suggesting bourse operators, infrastructure
groups or technology outfits may be possible partners.
"I have addressed this many times and there is progress in
this area but it is going too slowly," he told the Finance Forum
Liechtenstein conference, urging banks to think big and be
proactive before it was too late.
Asked about how long he intended to stay atop UBS he said he
was still enjoying his work. "With a bit of masochism it is
fun," he said in response to a question.
