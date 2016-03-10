FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS hires Challenger for asset manager trading role
March 10, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS hires Challenger for asset manager trading role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - UBS has hired Lynn Challenger from Bridgewater Associates as head of trading for equities and other areas to bolster its asset management business.

Challenger has joined the asset management arm as head of trading for equities, multi-asset and its O‘Connor hedge fund business, according to a company memo seen by IFR.

He will be based in New York and report to Dawn Fitzpatrick, who was appointed in November to lead a new unit that combines the O‘Connor hedge fund business with the equities and multi-asset investing operations.

Challenger was head of execution at Bridgewater and was previously head of global trading at Mellon Capital Management, the memo said. Prior to this, he held a number of trading roles and started his career working at O‘Connor.

He will be responsible for bringing together trading teams to leverage UBS’s skills, technology and processes to improve efficiency and support for its investment teams, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

