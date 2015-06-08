FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS increases stake in Chinese joint venture
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

UBS increases stake in Chinese joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH/BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - UBS has upped its stake in its Chinese securities unit to nearly 25 percent, according to new information published on the Swiss bank’s website on Monday as it bucked a recent trend of banks exiting these ventures.

The bank has bought an additional 4.99 percent of UBS Securities compared to the 20 percent it previously owned, according to the UBS website.

The performance of Western banks’ joint ventures in China have been mixed, with Russell Investment, for instance, pulling out of its partnership with Chinese insurer Ping An in May.

UBS, which officially registered UBS Securities in 2006, has held management control thanks to a friendly consortium of Chinese state-affiliated firms. The largest UBS Securities shareholder remains Beijing Guoxiang Property Management Co Ltd, a private equity fund controlled by the Beijing city government.

News of the stake purchase was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In January, Reuters reported that Asia-focused Standard Chartered was closing its global equities business.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group was preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg in the same month. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich and Matthew Miller in Beijing; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.