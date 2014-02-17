FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS buys control of China futures broker
February 17, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

UBS buys control of China futures broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - UBS AG has agreed to buy a majority stake in China’s Shanghai Pumin Futures Brokerage Co Ltd, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday.

UBS will inject 90 million yuan ($14.8 million) into the Chinese futures brokerage, giving the Swiss bank a 95.42 percent stake in Pumin Futures, the statement added.

The financial futures market in China was launched in April, 2010, which reached 141 trillion yuan ($23.24 trillion) in 2013, including the newly introduced treasury futures, the release added.

($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
